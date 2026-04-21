Man Buried 2 Days Ago ‘Returns’ Home Alive, LeavesVillage in Shock

A family that had already buried their son and begun mourning is now grappling with shock and disbelief after he suddenly reappeared alive The moment turned their grief into confusion overnight,

forcing them to exhume a body that never belonged to him What was thought to be a painful goodbye has become a

haunting mystery, with unanswered questions raised about

who it was they buried



Residents of a quiet village in [57]Uganda are struggling to

come to terms with an extraordinary moment that turned grief

into disbelief after a man presumed dead was found alive, hours

after his burial.

Godwin Baguma, a resident of Kijura Central Cell in Central

Division, had been missing for several weeks, sparking growing

concern among his family and neighbours.

The situation took a tragic turn when police recovered a

decomposing body from a sugarcane plantation in Kisanja Cell.

The remains were transported to Masindi Hospital mortuary,

where authorities called on families with missing loved ones to

assist in identification.

Baguma’s father, Yakobo Kamuturaki, recounted the painful

moment the family was informed. Unable to view the body

himself, he sent his sons to the mortuary. They later returned

with devastating news.

“We were told the body was in a bad state. My sons went and identified it as their brother. We believed them and accepted that he was dead,” he said.

When was Baguma buried?

With the body already badly decomposed, the family moved

swiftly to arrange a burial as word spread quickly through the

surrounding areas, drawing mourners who gathered to pay their

last respects.

As preparations for the final rites got underway, reports began

circulating that Baguma had been spotted alive in the

neighbouring village.

“At first, we dismissed it as rumours. We had already buried the body. But we decided to go and confirm,” said his sister, Jane Birungi.

Moment Baguma returned home

Family members rushed to the location, only to find Baguma

alive. It is understood he had spent the night at a friend’s

home.

“When we saw him, we were shocked. We could not believe it was him standing there alive,” Birungi said.

Baguma was immediately taken back home, bringing the funeral

proceedings to an abrupt and bewildering halt.

The shocking discovery forced the family into an emotional and

complicated process, exhuming the body they had already buried.

With the new development, it has now emerged that the remains,

once believed to be Baguma’s, belong to an unidentified

individual.

“We had already mourned and even buried the body. Then suddenly, the person we thought was dead returns alive. This is something we have never witnessed before,” said neighbour Janet Asiimwe.

Vihiga family forced to exhume grave after learning they buried

wrong body from Kisii

What happens to body they buried?

Police have since confirmed the incident and launched

investigations to establish the true identity of the body.

Solomon Mugisa, the Albertine North Regional Community Liaison

Officer and acting police spokesperson, said the remains had

been recovered on Friday before being misidentified.

He confirmed that the family has withdrawn their initial

identification, and the body has since been exhumed and

returned to Masindi Hospital mortuary.

Police are now urging the public to exercise extreme caution

when identifying bodies, particularly those in advanced stages

of decomposition.

“In such situations, identification must be done carefully, and families should work closely with medical personnel to avoid such mistakes,” Mugisa advised.

He further emphasised that proper legal procedures must be

followed during exhumations, including obtaining court orders

and involving relevant authorities.

Vihiga family buries wrong body