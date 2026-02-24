Man cancels wedding after bride allegedly has s3x with ex-boyfriend hours before ceremony

A wedding ceremony in Kasoa, Ghana, was abruptly cancelled on the day it was supposed to take place.

The groom reportedly called off the marriage after learning about an alleged last-minute meeting between his bride-to-be and her former boyfriend.

According to reports, the bride had paid what was described as a final visit to her ex before the ceremony.

The visit allegedly became intimate just hours before the wedding.

A friend of the bride is said to have informed the groom shortly before the ceremony began.

Despite emotional pleas to continue, the groom refused to proceed, leaving guests and family members shocked and confused.