Following the viewing of a remark made by his fiancée on Facebook, a man has chosen to call off his planned wedding.

On Facebook, the lady responded to a post that asked women whether they would cheat on their spouses for a million Naira if they were given the opportunity

A positive response was received on the aforementioned Facebook post from the lady, who said that she would cheat on her husband in return for one million Nigerian Naira.

Someone overheard the lady’s statement and snapped a photo, which they subsequently forwarded to the gentleman in the next room.

The gentleman made the decision to call off the wedding only as a result of the lady’s statement.