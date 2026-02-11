Man caught his wife and his father inside a hotel room on their wedding day

A cheating partner is risky bet but a partner who cheats on you with your own father is an utmost betrayal.

A man found his own biological father inside a hotel room with his soon to be wife.

In the viral video, the father is seen sitting on the bed while the bride is dressed in her wedding dress.

The man, who was obviously called to witness the whole thing stood akimbo in his wedding suit.

One man can be heard asking why the old man decided to took his daughter-in-law to a hotel room her wedding day.

The man, caught by surprise, could not answer as he tried to find the right words for the situation.

The bride was also seen lying on the floor and she held unto the end he of the bed.

The video has sparked an outrage on social media and people wonder how wicked a father can be to his own son.

Some also alleged that it’s good the whole thing was revealed as it might have continued after the two got married.