MAN CAUGHT WITH 114 NRCs, 11 ATM CARDS – WIFE SAYS “HE WAS ACTING LIKE A WHOLE MINISTRY!





A 43-year-old man has been arrested in what residents are calling “Operation NRC Transformer”, after his wife exposed him for stockpiling 114 National Registration Cards and 11 ATM cards like he was preparing to open a personal branch of NAPSA right from his bedroom.





Jonathan Nawa, a man with more identity cards than friends, found himself in hot soup after his wife tired of his midnight whispers, “Nomba ndalama ya ba Chimuka naya kwati yaisa,” finally reported him to the police. And boy, did she open a can of worms!





According to sources close to the gossip pot, the wife marched straight to Mazabuka Central Police, entered the Victim Support Unit with the confidence of a lawyer, and dropped the bombshell:

“Bana officer, uyu muntu ninamufwasa ati ndi bwanji? Every day ali ne ndalama, but no job. I found NRCs in his bag like airtime scratch cards!”





Police, at first, thought she was exaggerating until they searched the man’s bag and car and found enough NRCs to start a new village, plus 11 ATM cards lined up like a poker hand. One officer allegedly gasped and said, “Ba Nawa, imwe muli institution!”





According to Deputy Provincial Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo, the suspect was charged for being Found in Possession of a Green NRC Without Lawful Authority, although on the streets, people are just calling him “ID Man”, “Boma Yanga in One Person”, and our favorite: “Mr. 114”.





Residents were left confused and entertained. One lady selling tomatoes at the market shouted, “Eh! No wonder he used to change SIM cards like underpants. Each NRC, new personality!” Another man added, “I want to borrow just one NRC from him so I can get a small loan. He won’t even notice!





Police believe Nawa was using the documents to claim NAPSA benefits fraudulently. Meanwhile, his wife is being praised online as “Wife of the Year”, with social media comments like:

“Women really are the FBI when they want to be.”

“She didn’t just report him; she reported the whole ZRA system!”





As for Mr. Nawa, he’s now facing jail time and a serious identity crisis because not even he remembers which NRC belongs to who.



©️ KUMWESU | July 28, 2028