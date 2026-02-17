Man collects back car keys after girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal (Watch Video)

A Nigerian man who reportedly proposed to his girlfriend with a N24 million car has taken back the vehicle after she turned down his marriage proposal.

In an earlier video, the man surprised the lady with the car key before going down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

Although she appeared excited about the car gift, she declined his proposal, creating an awkward scene.

A new trending clip shows the visibly upset man forcefully retrieving the car keys from her when she refused to hand them over.

The dramatic exchange has since sparked widespread reactions online, with social media users divided over the incident.