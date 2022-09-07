Man declared wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death

Sylvester Roy Mphephu has been identified as a person of interest by South African police in connection with the death of his 28-year-old girlfriend Palesa.

On Monday, September 5, 2022, in Edenvale, Gauteng, the suspect is accused of beating Palesa severely.

Reports state that Mphephu vanished after dropping Palesa off at the hospital, where she eventually passed away from her wounds.

The public is urged to keep an eye out for the suspect and to contact or report his sighting to the nearest police station.

In the meantime, the victim’s relatives, friends, and community members are calling for justice on Facebook.

her boyfriend dropped her at the hospital. Case no. Cas 23/09/2022 Sandringham” the victim’s aunt, Mmaphuti Maboya, wrote.

Another member of the family, Lee-Roy Kolobe Bruce Maboya, advised women to walk away from abusive relationships.

“Dear Ladies, your silence is tearing us apart. Keeping quite when your partner raise a hand on you is not a good thing,” she wrote.

“Immediately after he raise a hand on you, please.. Please walk away for a reason that he laid his hand on you for the first time he will definetely do it again.. Chances are 75%

“The GBV rate increases each and everyday. Am writing this in a bitter heart..can’t sleep.. Thiniking how i lost someone. Him beating her to her death bed really broke me. How could someone who was suppose to protect her do such a cruel thing to her

“How can you beat someone you claim you love until she screams no more. She begged for her life.. Asked you to stop but the monster didn’t care. can’t stop to imagining the pain she went through!

“To Sylvester Roy Mphephu I so hope your sins will come and haunt you everyday of your life.. For taking our Daughter, Sister, Niece, Cousin and a friend’s life.

“She didn’t deserve what you did to her. To anyone who know where this monster is..please contact your nearest police station so that he can pay for his sin.”