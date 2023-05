MAN DEMANDS K200 DOWRY AFTER WIFE WAS MARRIED OFF

A Lusaka man is demanding to be paid back dowry, after his wife was married off by her family to another man, while he was away.

THOMSON MUNKOMBWE, aged 33, of Kanyama compound, says his wife’s family must give him back the 200 kwacha, he paid as dowry.

Mr. MUNKOMBWE has explained that his wife, MEMORY TEMBO, burnt him after a marital dispute, and had left the matrimonial home, to be nursed by his family.

He has told ZNBC news that his wife was however married off by her family.

Mr Munkombwe says he only discovered upon return to their matrimonial home.