CDF HAS TOO MANY LOOPHOLES, ITS MADE SOME PEOPLE INSTANT MULTI-MILLIONAIRES- Hon. Mainda Simataa

CDF HAS TOO MANY LOOPHOLES, ITS MADE SOME PEOPLE INSTANT MULTI-MILLIONAIRES…

Councillor Simataa Urges Parliamentary Governance Committee to Consider Restructuring the CDF Fund

Kamwala Ward Councillor and Lusaka City Council Chairman for Audit and Risk Committee, Hon. Mainda Simataa , says the CDF needs restructuring for it to deliver according to people’s expectations.

The Civic Leader was speaking during a CDF performance review meeting held at the LCC chambers between the Parliamentary Committee on Governance, Housing and Chiefs and the Local Authority’s Councillors, Management and key CDF stakeholders at Constituency and Ward level.

Councillor Simataa said snap-audit checks indicated that some CDF had serious loopholes which unscrupulous individuals had exploited to become overnight millionaires flying to Dubai for holidays and South Africa for breakfast.

“We need to restructure certain CDF components – we have cartels of the same loan and contract applicants benefiting repeatedly using different company names while others complain of being left out. Also, funds meant for desks have ended up in the pockets of lodge owners who’d failed to deliver and whose contracts we’ve terminated. Meanwhile, funds meant for skills bursaries have made some people overnight CDF millionaires while their victims (students) have been left languishing” said Simataa.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Chair for the committee on Governance, Housing and Chiefs Hon. Newton Samakayi Mwinilunga MP said he too, smelled corruption in the award of some of these loans and contracts, and urged the Audit committee to make further inquiries into concerns raised so that his committee would recommend actions based on facts.

Tuesday 7 May 2024

LUSAKA