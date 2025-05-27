Man demolishes the house he built for his in-laws after their daughter divorced him after 10 years of marriage for another man

Revenge after a failed relationship comes in many forms, while some resort to lethal methods, others use the reclamation approach.

In a shocking turn of events, a man reportedly demolished a house he had constructed for his in-laws after his wife of ten years divorced him to marry another man.

The incident which took place somewhere in Zambia has left people in shock and the brotherhood proud.

According to sources close to the situation, the man had invested significant time, effort, and resources into building the home for his in-laws as a gesture of goodwill during his marriage.

However, following the dissolution of the couple’s decade-long union, the man allegedly took drastic action, tearing down the structure.

The message from the man seems to be perfectly clear, their new in law should also build for them since the parents approved the divorce.

The man’s former wife and her family have not issued a public statement regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether legal action will be pursued.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the demolition, including property ownership and any potential legal ramifications.