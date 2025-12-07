Man falls asleep instantly after r@ping granny, arrested

POLICE in Chipili District have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly raped and attempted to strangle an 83-year-old woman before falling asleep at the crime scene.





Zambia Police Service spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the arrest of Davies Bwalya, saying the incident occurred between 23:00 hours on November 30 and 02:00 hours on December 1.





The matter was reported by the victim at 06:00 hours the following morning.



Mr Chilabi explained that the victim had gone to bed after securing her house when she heard a noise, initially assuming it was a rat.





Moments later, she saw Bwalya inside her bedroom who allegedly held her by the mouth, removed her skirt, raped her repeatedly and tried to strangle her.





After the assault, the suspect warned the victim not to disclose the incident and promised to bring her relish later.





He then fell asleep, giving the victim an opportunity to escape. She immediately informed her sister, who alerted Chipili police.





Officers swiftly responded and apprehended the suspect while he was still asleep at the scene.