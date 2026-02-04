Man Gets 40 Years in Prison for Killing Openly Gay Student to Hide Their Romantic Relationship

Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a 20-year-old openly gay student at the University of Mississippi, was killed in 2022 by Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who wanted to hide their romantic relationship. Herrington was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder and tampering with evidence.

Lee went missing on July 8, 2022, and his mother reported him missing the same day. For weeks, his family and police searched without answers. Herrington, 22 at the time, was soon identified as a suspect after prosecutors said he killed Lee to keep their relationship secret, according to the Clarion Ledger.

After a mistrial in 2024, a new trial was scheduled for 2025. On December 1, 2025, Herrington changed his plea and admitted to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The next day, Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther sentenced him to 40 years in prison, plus 10 years of post-release supervision, split between supervised and unsupervised probation. The prison terms will run one after the other.

Lee’s remains were found on February 1, 2025, by deer hunters in Carroll County, about 90 minutes south of Oxford. This discovery confirmed his death and led to the new indictment that eventually allowed Herrington to plead guilty and receive his sentence.

Before the sentencing, Lee’s parents spoke in court. His father, Jimmie Lee Sr., described the pain of losing his son and seeing his skeletal remains. “No father should have to go through that,” he said, recalling the family’s long wait for answers.

Judge Luther praised the thorough investigation and careful handling of the case. “Mr. Herrington, you still have a chance at life. Mr. Lee does not. I would encourage you to take advantage of that opportunity,” she said.

Lee was remembered as a cherished member of the Oxford LGBTQ+ community. Authorities and family members said the case showed that justice is possible, even in tragic circumstances.