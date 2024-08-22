A man was b!tten on the t£sticles by a huge python in Thailand, leaving his bathroom sprayed in blo0d as he desperately be@t it to de@th with a toilet brush.

Thanat Thangtewanon was attacked by the 12ft reptile hiding in the U-bend of his home toilet on Tuesday, August 20.

Horrifying pictures show the aftermath of the snake attack.

Man is b!tten on the t�sticles by a pyth0n while sitting on toilet, leaving his bathroom sprayed in blo0d (photos)

Thanat said that moments after sitting down he felt a sharp pain tear through his testicles.

He said: “I felt something biting my balls. It was very painful, so I put my hands in the toilet to see what was wrong. I was shocked that I grabbed a snake.

“I quickly stood up and plucked it out. I felt pain, really bad pain, and there was blood everywhere, but I was more shocked to have found a python in the toilet.”

In a desperate attempt to break its grasp, Thanat grabbed the toilet brush and started hitting at the snake’s head until it loosened its grip and died.

The father immediately went to a hospital to get a tetanus vaccine.

He said doctors told him he would not need stitches as the wound was not deep enough to sever the skin and it would heal in a couple of weeks.

He added: “My testicles are safe now. I’m lucky it wasn’t a venomous snake. A cobra would have killed me.

“But I haven’t used that toilet again since.

“Every time I go, I check what’s inside and put a brush in there to make sure.”

Pythons attacking people using toilets have happened several times before in Thailand.

In 2016, a resident Attaporn Boonmakchuay was ambushed by a 10-foot-long python while using a squat toilet in Chachoengsao province.

His wife ran into the room upon hearing him scream and helped prise the python’s jaws from his penis.

He passed out from blood loss but survived after being treated at the Chularat Hospital.

In 2020, a housewife Boonsong Plaikaew was bitten on her buttocks by a python while sitting on the toilet bowl in Samut Prakan province.