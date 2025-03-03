Man jailed for 14 years after he took his c0nd00m off during s£x without consent

A lorry driver has been jailed for 14 years after he took his condom off during s£x without consent.

Laurence Rafter, 43, from Barnet, north London, contacted the victim, 32, on a dating app in July 2021 posting as a man called “Jay Lincoln”.

They met at the woman’s home address in Islington, when Rafter had s£x with the victim who requested he wear a condom.

However, mid s£x, he removed the condom without her consent.

As he left the address, he told her he was HIV positive, which was later revealed to be a lie.

Rafter was found to have set up a false address and bank statement, as well as using a pre-paid mobile in an attempt to avoid police detection.

He also claimed to live in a multi-million pound house, but in reality was living in a flat.

A jury found him guilty of r@pe in October, and he also pleaded guilty to harassing the victim.

In February 2022 he plead guilty to malicious communications and threats to disclose a private image towards two separate victims.

Rafter had also used a fake name and had met the woman online, and became threatening towards them after meeting them.

Following Rafter’s sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley said: “I would like to commend this survivor for the bravery she demonstrated in this case and the evidence she provided.

“The robust sentence delivered by the judge clearly demonstrates the significant dangerousness that this man poses to women.

“The investigation team carried out an expansive, diligent and relentless investigation to identify Rafter and secured the evidence to bring him to justice ensuring that the victim was supported throughout.

“Rafter is a predatory offender who exploited social media to facilitate his violent and abusive behaviour.

“He devised a fictitious profile posing as a wealthy businessman with multiple businesses around the world in a calculated campaign to violate, threaten and harm the women he met.”