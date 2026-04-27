Man jailed for secretly installing cameras in homes and offices to spy on women

A man, Jean-Pierre Francis, was sentenced for secretly installing cameras in the homes and workplaces of multiple women for a decade in England.

He chose hiding spots like pens, flash drives, outlets, and soap bottles

According to a press release from the Northamptonshire Police, police began their investigation in May 2024 when a woman discovered a hidden camera somewhere within her bedroom.

Using unspecified evidence, investigators were able to connect the crime to 33-year-old Francis.

“As a result, his devices were seized and upon analysis, officers found hundreds of videos and images that Francis had taken between 2015 and 2025 using discreet cameras,” the release read.

“The cameras were found to have been used in all manners of items including a camera pen, USB sticks and plugs. On one occasion he even used a shower get bottle to conceal a device.”

Francis victimized six women, all aged between 20 and 60, according to authorities.

Francis was charged with six counts of voyeurism, which he pled guilty to on March 13.

He was subsequently sentenced to three years and six months in prison on April 17.

Furthermore, a destruction order was made for all of the devices Francis used in the commission of his crimes, and he was given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Finally, he was placed on the s3x offenders’ register, where he will remain for life.

“Jean-Pierre Francis carried out sustained and deeply invasive offending, abusing everyday technology to violate the privacy of his victims in places where they should have felt safest,” wrote lead investigator Detective Constable Georgia Sampson.

“This was a complex and highly technical investigation, involving the meticulous examination of multiple devices spanning a decade of offending, and it ultimately exposed the true scale of his behavior.”