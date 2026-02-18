Man joins daughter on her date with her boyfriend

As man, you want the liberty to be with other people’s daughter until it gets to your turn to be a father.

A father has humoured the hearts of online users for his reaction towards his daughter’s date with a young boy.

In a viral video, the man is seen going together with his teen-daughter to meet her boyfriend who is also a teenager.

According to reports, he insisted the meeting be in his presence, at the entrance of a station, and last no more than 20 seconds.

The couple exchanged a short hug under the father’s supervision. The boyfriend also shook the father’s hand.

While some online users see it as a cute attribute, others also claim the father is being insecure and over protective.