Man Killed By His Ex-Girlfriend And Her Boyfriend In A Lover’s Spat

A man was killed by his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend in a deadly lover’s spat.



The 28-year-old man tragically lost his life after an altercation at the home of his former girlfriend in Inyathi, Zimbabwe.

The victim, identified as Admire Dhangamandla, was allegedly attacked by his ex-girlfriend and her current partner during a heated dispute.

Suspects Arrested Following Murder

Law enforcement officials have confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old Kudzai Taendesa Chitima and 26-year-old Fanuel Moyo in connection with the fatal incident.

According to police reports, the confrontation occurred Thursday evening at Chitima’s residence in Badala Village 3.

Details of the Attack

Authorities revealed that the violence erupted when the victim, Dhangamandla, arrived at Chitima’s home only to find her in the company of Moyo.

An argument ensued, culminating in a physical attack. Moyo allegedly struck Dhangamandla on the forehead with a stone before assaulting him further with his fists.

The altercation is believed to have stemmed from unresolved issues involving Chitima. Police stated that Dhangamandla succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The suspects then reportedly transported his lifeless body to a nearby bushy area, where they abandoned it. The crime occurred in the vicinity of Badala Village 3, leaving residents shocked and disturbed by the tragic event.

Police Investigation and Public Reaction

In a statement released on their official social media account, police confirmed their ongoing investigation.

“The suspects have been apprehended and are assisting with inquiries. We urge members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully and avoid resorting to violence,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with community members calling for justice for the deceased. Many have expressed their concern over the growing trend of domestic and relationship-related violence in the area.

Authorities continue investigating the incident’s circumstances, and the community awaits further updates.