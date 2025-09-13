Man k!lls father after blaming him for his erectile dysfunction

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 86-year-old father with an axe at a farm in Kadoma, Zimbabwe, after accusing him of witchcraft and blaming him for his erectile dysfunction. The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at Justright Plot in the Showground area.

Reports indicate that Talent Chirongoma had been drinking beer with a friend, Tichawona Ndlovu, at Mugwachari Shopping Centre before heading to his father’s homestead. On arrival, they found Tinos Chirongoma with members of the Apostolic Church (Mwazha). Talent confronted the church members, accusing them of “talking to a witch,” prompting them to flee in fear.

A witness said Tichawona tried to calm Talent, but he was struck with a wooden log. Talent then turned on his father, initially using logs to beat him before repeatedly striking him with an axe to the head and legs, killing him instantly. Tinos’s sick wife reportedly watched helplessly.

Neighbours said Talent had long accused his father of using witchcraft to cause his erectile dysfunction, which he claimed had contributed to the collapse of three marriages. Some faith healers reportedly reinforced these beliefs, leading Talent to view his father as the source of his misfortunes, including his mother’s illness.

Police confirmed the incident was reported at Eiffel Flats Police Station by Tinashe Magura. A source stated, “The accused assaulted his father with logs and an axe, leading to his death. The suspect has since been arrested and investigations are ongoing.”

The shocking case highlights the dangerous consequences of accusations of witchcraft intertwined with personal grievances, alcohol abuse, and misinformation from unverified spiritual sources. Authorities said investigations will continue as they examine the motive and surrounding circumstances, including the role of local faith healers and the psychological state of the suspect.