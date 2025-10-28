Man K!lls Wife for Having S33x With Another Man in the Bush, Mob K!lls Him Too

A man in Mzimba District has been killed by an angry mob after allegedly murdering his wife, whom he reportedly caught having sex with another man in the bush.



Mzimba Police have identified the deceased as Trywell Ng’oma, born in 1987, from Ndisani Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chindi in Mzimba District.



According to police, the incident followed a domestic dispute that began on October 24, 2025, when Ng’oma allegedly found his wife, Yafika Zima, with another man identified as Brighton Mziya, aged 43, from Muzipasi Village in the same area.



Reports indicate that Ng’oma became furious and severely assaulted his wife, hitting her on the head before dumping her body in the bush. Two days later, on October 26, he went to Euthini Police Station to report that he had found his wife dead in the bush.



Police officers accompanied him to the scene, where a postmortem was conducted. However, as officers and medical personnel concluded their work, angry relatives of the deceased woman turned on Ng’oma, accusing him of killing their relative. They ordered police to leave the scene before attacking him and setting him on fire.

Police later returned to the scene with other officers and a medical team. A postmortem confirmed that Ng’oma died of hypovolemic shock due to severe burns.

Investigations are underway to trace and arrest those involved in the mob justice.