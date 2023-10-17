MAN K*LLS WIFE, LEAVING SEVEN MONTHS OLD BABY SUCKING THE CORPSE

A 26-year-old man of Kanakantapa Resettlement Scheme has killed his wife and later committed suicide after a suspected marital dispute.

Zambia Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said that the incident was discovered on October 15, 2023 around 17:00 hours after one of the Neighbours noticed that the couple was not seen at their farm house since morning.

“This prompted him to check on them and found the house locked but could hear the baby crying,” explains Mwale.

“He mobilised other neighbours and together they forced the door open and discovered Dorcas Chirwa aged 20 lying unconscious in a pool of blood while her Seven month-old baby was sucking the breast.”

Mwale reveals that the husband was seen hanging on the rafter of the roof.

“Immediately Police were alerted and visited the scene,” states Mwale.

“The couple was rushed to Chongwe District Hospital where they were both pronounced dead upon arrival.”

Mwale reveals that the baby was handed over to the hospital staff for safe custody.

“Dorcas Chirwa was found with a deep cut on her head and a stool which is believed to have been used in the act was picked by Police officers to help with investigations,” adds Mwale.

“The incident is believed to have occurred between October 14, 2023 around 21:00 hours and October 15, 2023 around 16:00 hours.”

The couple according to Mwale is said to have had marital disputes and recieved counselling on several occasions.