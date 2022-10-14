Man lures cousin with K10 for love affair

HAVING been eying his cousin for an intimate relationship for some time but without success, a 43-year old man of Kasenseli in Mwinilunga devised another strategy – a K10 offer for her to accept his love proposal.

However, even that proved inadequate to convince his cousin, who is also 43, that there could be anything serious between the pair other than the status quo of being cousins.

Out of frustration, he decided to deal with the situation in another way.

Unfortunately, he chose physical violence. He went for the knife and stabbed her on the left hip. Now, Evans Matemba has been arrested for assault