Man narrates how his fiancé dumped him two days to their wedding

A Kenyan man, Dave Danson was left in shock and heartbroken after his fiancé cancelled their wedding two days to the ceremony.

Dave shared his story in a Facebook post on December 17, 2024.

According to him, he had been looking forward to the big day slated for October 5, 2024, as well as starting a new journey with his partner, who he met in a church fellowship.

He moved from a man cave to a comfortable family house, paid all the vendors, the venue, and the outfits.

A bridal shower was thrown by his then fiance’s friends while his mother gathered all her friends, the villagers, hired a school bus to come and witness the wedding of her last child.

However, three days to the wedding, his fiancé’s phone calls went unanswered.

Read his story below:

DUMPED TWO DAYS TO MY WEDDING.

Just as I was just about to leave the market, I stepped on a banana peel and was thrown back to onions and cabbages. A little haul of my life as i clear the 2024 hard drives. (long post, get yourself a cup of tea, herbal not verbal.

I met a beautiful lady in a fellowship and we dated enough to take it to the next level. We took a thorough Premarital Counseling Classes for 12 weeks according to our church requirements and we graduated.

Did a beautiful proposal and I got a Yes! if you follow my socials you might have come across the video that was later pulled down.

We took it to another level of parents and dowry payments and we successfully went through it.

Planned for a wedding dated 5th October 2024. Went through all the legal and church requirements. I moved from a man cave to a comfortable family house….Paid all the vendors, the venue and the outfits.

A week to the wedding a beautiful bridal shower was thrown by her friends. My mother gathered all her friends and the villagers, hired a school bus to come witness her last born getting himself a wife. (she was very happy)

All was set for the day but 3 days to the wedding, her phone calls went unanswered (there was no fight no argument whatsoever)

I involved our best couple and their calls went unanswered too. The next day she called for a meeting through the best couple and dropped a bombshell “I want to cancel the wedding”

My heart dropped in the stomach and my saliva dried up. I tried water but the words in my head became ice. We went for hours looking for any reason to have caused that and her final answer was “I Don’t Love Him Anymore and I’m Not Ready To Get Married”…good enough!

As hard it would have been I accepted and the announcement was released that the wedding has been indefinitely called off.

My phone has never received many calls like that week, the parking was flooding with friends and family coming over to check up on me.

The faithfulness of God when He says he’ll never leave us nor forsake us. The peace that surpasses all human understanding…And it’s in that time I realized that my life is hidden with Christ in God (Colossians 3:3:- that anything to harm me would first go through Christ then God to get me which is impossible!

I’m well covered.

The beauty of belonging to a local church family RATC-Reconciliation at the cross The Hub Of Love that ministers love to a hurting world embraced me with so much love and shielded me from the enemy that prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.

My spiritual parents,Rev Benjamin Kasankya and Rev Ndanu Mukisa Kasankya told me, “we love you Danson, you are our son, we’ll hold and walk with you through this. God loves you so much and His purpose in your life is still great. And they’ve kept their word till this very day

Mum Dr. Sarah K music embrace would call and still calls me for hours to know how I’m doing besides her busy schedule (not to mention she was to lead worship in my wedding)

My best couple Pattie Mwangi and Augustine Ninhoo , you guys are exceptional. You guys gave your sweat and blood to make sure everything was successful. Pattie you took all the bullets (God will reward and heal all the wounds)

Willie took me for drives to get me distracted and still do numerous calls to check up on me. I owe you guys. (given another chance I'd choose you

My therapist who’s making sure that this leaves me a better and not a bitter person. And to everyone who called, texted, sent a motivational video, sermon and scriptures. May God send you a helper in any time of need.

And on the fateful wedding day. My siblings threw a private party to celebrate with me, friends and family. We dressed up the wedding legalia. Ate all the food and the cake and made merry till my eyes couldn’t stay open anymore.