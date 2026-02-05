Man popularly known as Indian Justin Beiber goes viral as he’s voted most handsome man in India

A social media personality from India is trending all over after he was named “India’s Most Handsome Man.”

Suraj Chavan, known by many as the “Justin Bieber of India,” became a national phenomenon after being dubbed “India’s most handsome man” by netizens.

He is nicknamed the “Indian Justin Bieber” for his striking resemblance to the Canadian pop star—complete with similar hairstyles, facial features, and youthful vibe.

Suraj began producing videos in Marathi, always focusing on challenges, spontaneous expressions, and an authenticity that quickly set him apart.

His rise accelerated in 2024 when he won the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi, a popular regional editions of the Indian reality show.

Currently, Suraj Chavan has over 2.9 million followers on Instagram, where he posts content that explores humor, everyday life, and cultural trends.

His success on social media opened doors to film, with roles in productions such as Musandi (2023), Raja Rani (2024) and Zapuk Zupuk (2025).

Recently, Chavan married his long time girlfriend in a grand style.