Man reportedly commits su!cide after DNA tests show he’s not the biological father of his 4 children

A Ghanaian man identified as Benjamin Offei, has reportedly committed su!cide after DNA test results showed that the four children he had been raising with his wife were not his biologically.

A Germany based man, Bmm Swerdna, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 2, 2026 said the Offei, was found d3ad in his garage in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“My friend Benjamin Offei who found out in a DNA test that all 4 children are not his children in his 19 years relationship with his Ghanaian wife has committed su!cide in his garage in Copenhagen,” he wrote.

It was gathered that the couple dated for 10 years before they got married.