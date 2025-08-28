Man R@pes a 13 year old girl and later gives her a k25 and tells her not to disclose.

Man Rapes a 13 year old girl and later gives her a k25 and tells her not to disclose.





The suspect, only identified as Songwa, had carnal knowledge of the victim while on her way home from the market.

Luapula Province police commanding officer Mwala Yuyi said the incident happened on Sunday around 20:00 hours in Nsoka village.





Mr Yuyi said the victim’s father reported that her daughter was defiled by Songwa and sustained painful private parts and abdominal pains.



“Police in Nchelenge District have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly had carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old girl,” he said.





He said facts are that on the material day, the victim was sent by her father to go to Kashikishi Old Market to buy kapenta.



Mr Yuyi said after buying the relish, while on her way back, the suspect held the victim by force and dragged her behind a church building, where he tore her skirt and had carnal knowledge of her.



“After he finished, he dressed her up and gave her a K25 and warned her not to disclose the ordeal to anyone.



-By Jasco Moono