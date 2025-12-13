Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Theft Of Mobile Phone and Money in Lilongwe

A Lilongwe court has sentenced 22-year-old Macdonald Chibwanyula to 120 months in prison for theft.

Deputy Lingadzi Police spokesperson Glory Kondowe Ngwira said the court heard from Inspector Tamala Banda that the accused committed the offences on the 6th of this month.

On that day, Chibwanyula attacked an officer in Mtandire and stole a Tecno Spark 20 phone worth K300,000 before stealing K7, 000 from another person.

First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha said the convict deserved a harsh punishment and sentenced him to 10 years in prison to serve as a deterrent to others.