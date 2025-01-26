Man Sentenced To 15 Years for Assaulting His Lesbian Neighbour Who Rejected Him

Bloemfontein sexual offences court.

Details of the Incident that led to the arrest

The assault took place on December 9, 2022, when the victim, a woman who identifies as a lesbian, was on her way to a nearby shop to buy milk. The accused, who was her neighbour, lured her into his home under the false pretence of asking for her assistance with a purchase.

Upon her arrival, while waiting outside his door, Mohapi claimed he needed to retrieve money from inside. However, he suddenly attacked her, pulling her into his home and onto his bed.

Once inside, the attacker threatened the victim with a knife to prevent her from screaming before proceeding to assault her. After the attack, Mohapi discarded the victim’s clothing outside his house.

This brutal crime occurred despite the victim previously informing the accused of her s_xual orientation and declining his advances when he had proposed a romantic relationship.

Legal Proceedings

At trial, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), highlighted that the 23-year-old woman had been subjected to an appalling act of violence and exploitation.

Prosecutor Azola Key emphasized the gravity of the crime, stressing that the case fell within the disturbing trend of so-called “corrective r_ape” – a violent and cruel act aimed at attempting to “cure” someone’s sexual identity.

During sentencing, the defence, represented by Legal Aid, argued for a lighter punishment, suggesting that the accused deserved a reduced sentence as a first-time offender. However, the court upheld the minimum prescribed sentence of 15 years, citing the severity of the crime and its impact on both the victim and society.

Aftermath and Consequences

As part of the sentence, the court also ordered that Mohapi’s name be added to the National Register for Sex Offenders, ensuring that his crime is permanently recorded to prevent further offences.