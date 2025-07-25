Man Sentenced to Decades in Prison for Killing Somebody Over Five Dollars

Jaquantis McGee, who is from Jackson, Mississippi, will spend over two decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a man during a fight over $5. The victim, Wendell Knowles, was shot in the chest outside a gas station.

In the incident that happened on April 1, 2022, McGee, also known by the nickname “Kodak,” walked up to Knowles and asked, “Where’s my $5?” Before Knowles could respond, McGee pulled out a gun and fired a single shot.

According to WLBT, Knowles, 31, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. The incident happened outside a gas station in Jackson.

Three years later, McGee, now 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. A judge sentenced him to 34 years in prison, with 12 years suspended.

He will serve the remaining 22 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He won’t be eligible for early release or parole.

Police confirmed that the deadly shooting stemmed from a dispute over $5. No other motive was identified.