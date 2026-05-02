man sentenced to de@th for k!lling four Nursery School Children after searching “ISIS Beheadings” online

A Ugandan man has been sentenced to de@th for the k!lling of four Nursery School Children at a kindergarten last month.

Christopher Okello Onyum, 38, was convicted by the High Court in Kampala after judges found him guilty of murd£ring the children during the 2 April incident at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Programme.

Onyum reportedly gained entry into the nursery by posing as a parent before locking the gate and carrying out the attack, which lasted less than seven minutes. He was arrested at the scene shortly after the attack.

Prosecutors told the court that Onyum had allegedly admitted to carrying out the k!llings, claiming they were part of a “human sacrifice” intended to make him wealthy.

The court also heard that Onyum had searched “schools near me” and “ISIS beheadings” on his mobile phone and laptop prior to the incident, which the judge said indicated preparation.

At the trial, he denied intentional wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty, arguing instead that he was suffering from mental illness at the time of the incident and, therefore, incapable of forming the intent to kill.

The court rejected his claim of insanity. The judge said the “accurate and precise manner” of the k!llings showed they were premeditated, adding that the children were slaughtered “like animals”.

The judge further noted that Onyum showed no remorse and did not apologise to the victims’ parents.

A nursery staff member who testified told the court she found one child in a “pool of blood” and described her encounter with the attacker.

“He got up and had a knife in his hand. He was so quick that he immediately grabbed another child.

“I picked up one of the children’s bicycles and threw it at him.

“When I threw the bicycle, he let go of the child and started chasing me. I ran, but later fell. When I got up, I realised he had cut the second child,” she said.