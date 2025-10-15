MAN SETS GIRLS FAMILY HOUSE ON FIRE FOR BEING REFUSED TO MARRY HER



Angered by the 17 year old girls parents refusal to allow him marry her, a 38 year old man from Chiundaponde in Lavushimanda district has set a 17 year old girl’s family house on fire.





The girl’s father, 72 year old Holard Ngandwe, reported that he and his family had relocated to live with his in laws due to continued threats from the suspect, who had warned them that he would burn them alive if they didn’t approve his intentions to marry his daughter.





The incident occurred after the suspect, who had been pursuing the girl since September 2024, attacked the family on October 12, 2025, at around 18:00 hours, when they intervened in his proposal to the girl.





The family was forced to pack a few belongings and temporarily relocate to Molo Village in Kanchibiya.





The suspect, Alfred Mwape, was later apprehended on Monday October 13, 2025, at midnight through the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) and handed over to the police for setting Mr. Ngandwe’s house ablaze.





Muchinga Police Commanding Officer Dennis Moola confirmed the development to Diamond News.



