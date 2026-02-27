Man sh00ts bride on stage during her wedding ceremony then flees venue

The wedding, which was meant to be a joyous occasion, turned into a scene of panic and fear. Guests reportedly screamed and scattered when the gunshot rang out during the garland exchange.

Police have cordoned off the wedding venue as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the shooter to come forward.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, though an ex-boyfriend is suspected.

Medical staff in Varanasi are reportedly monitoring Aarti Kumari’s condition closely due to the severity of the abdominal wound.

The groom, Avinash, is said to be in shock but is cooperating with police inquiries. Local residents expressed outrage over the incident, calling for strict action against the perpetrator.

Watch video below…