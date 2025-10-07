Man shoots another man at his home after finding him with his wife, then takes his own life





A devastating incident unfolded in Matshamahinkanu, Lulekani, during the early hours of Saturday, 4 October 2025.





A 36-year-old man reportedly discovered a 30-year-old man at his home with his wife around 05h00 AM.



It is alleged that the younger man was in a relationship with the suspect’s wife. In a fit of rage, the suspect fatally shot the victim before leaving his wife unharmed. He then proceeded to his mother’s residence, where he tragically took his own life.





The community is left in shock and mourning as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. At this time, further details remain limited, and law enforcement is working diligently to gather more information.