MAN SHOT DEAD IN BED WHILST WITH WIFE

A 48-year-old man named John Muchindu, of Meeke Village in Choma district, died after being shot by an unknown person whilst in bed with his wife, Lilian Muleya, 39.

The incident was reported to Macha Police Post on 7th January 2025, at 05:50 hours by Agrippa Malawo, 61, of Ntomba-Banyama Village in Chikanta Chiefdom, Kalomo district, who identified himself as the brother of the deceased.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available, Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Moono Namalongo, said that on 6th January 2025, Muchindu had joined his wife in bed, who had earlier retired around 20:00 hours.

Namalongo explained that around 22:00 hours, the wife was awakened by a loud gunshot sound, later realising that her husband was gasping for his life.

He stated that in the meantime, the wife of the deceased got terrified and decided to check on the children who were sleeping in the other room.

Namalongo conveyed that the woman later called her 24-year-old son, John Muzyamba, who was in a different house at the same address, explaining to him what had happened, to which he confirmed hearing the gunshot sound.

He said that when the mother and son later went to check on the victim in the bedroom, they found him lifeless in a pool of blood, thereafter informing their neighbours.

Namalongo noted that Police Officers who visited the crime scene found the deceased lying face down, with an inspection of his remains revealing a big wound on the back, while a suspected projectile was picked from inside the bedroom.

He added that Officers observed the window to the bedroom had been left open by the owners on the grounds that it was hot.

Namalongo also said the bed where the deceased was shot from is positioned right by the window, while a wooden stool was found outside the window.

He stated that the reason behind the killing remains unknown, with Police undertaking investigations.

Byta FM