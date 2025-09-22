MAN SHOT DEAD IN KAZUNGULA WHILE SLEEPING WITH HIS WIFE IN CHICKEN HOUSE

MAN SHOT DEAD IN KAZUNGULA WHILE SLEEPING IN CHICKEN HOUSE



A 56-year-old man was shot dead in his chicken house in Libonda Village, Katapazi area, Chief Mukuni, Kazungula District, early this morning.





The deceased, Mr. Oscar Musena, was reportedly sleeping in the chicken house with his wife to monitor their one-week-old broiler chickens when the incident occurred. Around 03:00 hours, Mrs. Musena was awakened by the sound of a gunshot and found her husband unconscious, with blood coming from his mouth, nose, and neck.





Relatives were immediately notified, and Mr. Kingley Simutwe, 41, of Kabila Maloni Compound, Livingstone District, reported the matter to Livingstone Central Police Station at 07:10 hours.





Police visited the scene in Libonda Village and found Mr. Musena lying on his left side. Multiple gunshot wounds were observed on his right shoulder and the right side of his neck. An empty cartridge recovered near the body suggests he was shot at close range while asleep.





Mr. Auxensio Daka, Commanding Officer for Southern Province, confirmed the incident and stated that a murder docket has been opened, with investigations ongoing.





The body has been deposited at Batoka Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination. No arrests have been made.



Lstone Reports