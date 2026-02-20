Man Stole a vehicle, discovered a baby inside, returned to safely drop off the child, scolded the parents for leaving the infant alone , then drove away again in the car

What started as a routine vehicle theft quickly turned into one of the strangest crime stories to come out of Oregon. A man reportedly stole a car, only to realize moments later that a baby was still strapped inside.





According to police reports, once the suspect noticed the child in the back seat, he turned the vehicle around and returned to where the parents were located.

Witnesses stated he removed the baby from the car and handed the child back safely. Before leaving, he allegedly scolded the parents for leaving their infant unattended inside a running vehicle, using explicit language to express his anger.





After ensuring the baby was returned unharmed, the man then got back into the stolen car and drove off again.

Authorities later launched a search for the suspect, emphasizing that although the child was not injured, the initial theft and abandonment of the vehicle remained serious offenses.





The unusual sequence of events sparked widespread discussion about parental responsibility, vehicle theft, and the unpredictable nature of real life incidents.



