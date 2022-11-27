MAN TAKES SIDE CHICK HOME AND INTRODUCES HER AS HIS COUSIN

A MAN of Ndola has shocked the court after his wife narrated how he took his side chick home and introduced her as his cousin.

Mercy Banda who dragged her husband Chipo Lukena to court for divorce stated that he deserted their home and would let his girlfriend answer his calls when she called him.

This is a case in Which Mercy has sued Lukena for divorce for being unfaithful in their marriage.

Mercy who has been married to Lukena for 10-years told court that problems in their marriage started nine months into the marriage.

“He started deserting our home and each time I would call him, his girlfriend would answer his phone. Once he brought his girlfriend to stay home with us and claimed that she was his cousin,” she said.

Mercy narrated to the court that she caught Lukena on many occasions with other women and that the last incident she found him in a taxi with a woman.

“When we engaged our relatives to sit him down, he decided to console his side chick which prompted me to tell my parents to take back the dowry, but he refused,” she said.

In his defence, Lukena told court that his wife was telling the truth, but that he had been apologising for being unfaithful.

“In 2015, I also caught her with another man the time I was doing my jail time because I was arrested. When I came out of prison, another man called and claimed that he had sexual intercourse with my wife and that she was a prostitute,” he claimed.

Further , Lukena told court that he asked his wife for forgiveness for cheating on her, but that she decided to bring back the dowry or which I refused.

Passing judgement Kabushi local court senior presiding Magistrate John Kabwe sitting with senior Magistrate Emelda Masuwa granted Divorce without compansation citing that reconciliation had failed and dowry was already returned.