MAN TELLS POLICE HOW HE AND OTHERS MURDERED HIS GIRLFRIEND AND REMOVED BODY PARTS



A 27-year-old man of Changa Changa Compound in Mazabuka, identified as Mazuba Moono, has told Southern Province Police how he and his accomplices murdered his 22-year-old girlfriend, Anivess Madubansi, of Kalomo District.





According to Southern Province Police Commissioner Moono Namalongo, the suspect acted together with Mr. Lawrence Mihela and another accomplice, who is still on the run, both of Kalomo District.





Police further stated that during interrogations, the suspect revealed that after committing the murder, they removed certain body parts with the intention of selling them. However, after failing to find a buyer, they allegedly disposed of the parts in a river.





The incident occurred on January 18, 2025, at around 17:30 hours. It was reported by Mr. Habasune Borniface, aged 70, of Chikoli 620 Area under Chief Sipatunyana in Kalomo District, who discovered the remains of an unidentified female in nearby bushland.





Additional suspects arrested in relation to the case include:



Mr. Obert Halumba, aged 53, of Twambaule Compound, Kalomo District, a farmer of Chief Nyawa area in Kazungula District.





Mr. Luka Lundu, aged 41, of Riverside, Kapiri-Mposhi District, who had been apprehended earlier during the investigations.



Police investigations are still ongoing.



Diamond TV