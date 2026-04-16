Man who st@bbed four children to d3ath at daycare centre laughs in court as his trial begins

The man who brutally st@bbed and m8rdered four children at a daycare centre in Uganda, has shocked people by laughing in court during his trial.

Christopher Okello Onyum appeared in court this week as proceedings begin in Kampala.

The suspect stormed Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre on 2 April 2026 and attacked the children, k!lling 4.

His victims were Gideon Eteku (2), Kaise Alungat (2), Ignatius Sserwange (3), and Ryan Odeke (2).

The accused, who holds both Ugandan and American citizenship, is facing four counts of m8rder.

According to prosecutors, Onyum formally addressed the charges in court after a prior admission.

The indictment states he recorded a “charge and caution statement” in which he confessed to k!lling the children.

Prosecutors said a medical assessment indicated his thought processes were “normal,” but that he believed in getting wealth through human sacrifice.

Although prosecutors say Onyum previously admitted to the k!llings, he pleaded not guilty when the charges were put to him in court.

“I plead not guilty to this charge, my lord,” he told the court.

Onyum allegedly described the k!llings as a form of “fortune hunting or enrichment.”

When relatives of the victims were present at the hearing, they jeered at the defendant.

Prosecutors say Onyum gained access to the kindergarten by posing as a parent.

He then attacked children with a knife, k!lling four.

The kindergarten catered to “malnourished and vulnerable children,” serving babies and toddlers from roughly three months to three years, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors stated the evidence will show Onyum “carefully planned the offence over several days” before launching a violent and sustained attack inside the facility.

They also said a medical assessment confirmed he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The case has triggered intense outrage across Uganda.

During the initial aftermath of the attack, an angry crowd reportedly attempted to lynch Onyum before his arrest.

Some Ugandans have also criticized the pace of the legal process.

Uganda’s army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba—son of President Yoweri Museveni—said last week that authorities would push for the d3ath sentence for the accused.