A man who was tricked into going to hospital by a “friend” woke to find his genitals had been removed.

The bizarre “sex change” operation was reportedly part of a twisted plot that would allow the pair to get married.

The so-called friend had even allegedly colluded with doctors to lure the 20-year-old victim there under false pretences before they carried out the life-changing surgery.

The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh in India, the Hindustan Times reports.

The victim had allegedly been threatened and harassed by the same person for two years and went to hospital on June 3, 2024, after being told he needed an immediate inspection.

He was put under anaesthetic before unknowingly going under the knife.

When he came around, the “friend” told him that they would now have to live together and marry as no-one from his family or the community would accept him. The sick friend threatened to shoot his father and take his share of his family’s land if he didn’t comply, it is claimed.

Speaking to News18, the victim said: “I had no idea what was going to happen in the hospital. I just came with faith.

“When I regained consciousness the next day, he told me that I have become a woman now and we both will have to get married.

“He told me that he changed me from a man to a woman and now we will have to live together.

“He said a lawyer had agreed to conduct our court marriage and we will soon move to Lucknow, where his uncle lives.

“He wants to build a house there and he also withdrew Rs 35,000 from my account.”

Farmer leader Shyam Pal, staged a protest in front of the medical college demanding action against the accused and the hospital staff who allegedly carried out the procedure without the victim’s consent.

He linked the incident to the “illegal business of selling body parts.”

But doctors deny the claim and said the victim underwent sex reassignment of his own will.

Officer Ramashish Yadav said: “The family members of the youth alleged that the other party had got the operation done by misleading them.

“The accused will be investigated.

“Further legal action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to light.”