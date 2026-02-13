Manchester United release statement hailing ‘diversity of city’ after owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s apology 

Manchester United have defended their commitment to diversity and inclusion after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said “the UK has been colonised by immigrants,” remarks that triggered widespread criticism.

The billionaire businessman, founder and chairman of chemical giant Ineos, later said he was sorry that his comments “offended some people” and “caused concern.”

His remarks drew backlash from political leaders and football bodies, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer describing them as “offensive and wrong.” The Football Association said it would investigate whether the comments brought the game into disrepute.

In a statement, Manchester United said: “Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.”

The club added that it remains committed to the principles of the campaign, noting that its approach is reflected in its policies and culture and reinforced by holding the Premier League’s Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard. “We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride,” the statement said.

Without directly naming Sir Jim, the club also referenced its work supporting LGBTQ+ communities, mental health initiatives, violence against women and girls (VAWG) awareness, as well as engagement with Jewish and disabled supporters, adding that further initiatives would be supported in the coming months.

In his own statement, Sir Jim said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.

“My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

During the Sky News interview, Sir Jim said: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.” He added: “I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it’s 70 million. That’s 12 million people.”

However, figures from the Office for National Statistics estimate that the UK population was 67 million in mid-2020 and 70 million in mid-2024, while the population was last close to 58 million in 2000.

Sir Keir responded by saying: “Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.”

In the same interview, Sir Jim suggested the prime minister was “maybe too nice” for the role, adding: “It’s a tough job, and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track.”

He also described Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as an “intelligent man” with “good intentions,” while saying similar things had been said about Sir Keir when he first took office. “I think it needs somebody who’s prepared to be unpopular for a period of time to get the big issues sorted out,” he said.

The comments sparked criticism from supporters’ groups. Manchester United Supporters Trust said: “Manchester United belongs to all of its supporters.

“No fan should feel excluded from following or supporting the club because of their race, religion, nationality or background. Comments from the club’s senior leadership should make inclusion easier, not harder. This is not about politics; it is about ensuring that the custodians of Manchester United act in a way that unites supporters rather than marginalising any part of our fanbase.”

Anti-racism charity Show Racism the Red Card said it was deeply concerned by the remarks, stating: “Britain is a diverse society shaped by migration. Framing that diversity as ‘colonisation’ is reinforcing harmful stereotypes and emboldening those who seek to divide rather than unite.”

Sir Jim, who bought a minority stake in Manchester United in late 2023, has overseen a series of controversial changes at the club, including ticket pricing and structural reforms, which have drawn protests from sections of the fanbase.