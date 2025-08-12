MANSA CHOPPIES SUPERMARKET CLOSED FOR NON-COMPLIANCE



Mansa Municipal Council officially closed Choppies Supermarket (Mansa branch) on Monday due to persistent non-compliance with Public Health Regulations.





The closure follows repeated failures by the store to address critical sanitation issues, including the discharge of raw sewer effluent into the open environment arising from filled-up septic tanks and a clogged soak pit, contrary to Section 67(1)(c), (e), (l), (n), (p) of the Public Health Act, Cap 295 of the Laws of Zambia.





An initial inspection conducted on 22 July 2025 revealed the discharge of sewage effluent, prompting the Council to issue a seven-day ultimatum for the nuisance to be abated. However, a follow-up inspection on 30 July 2025 showed that no meaningful action had been taken.





A subsequent inspection on 6 August 2025 confirmed continued non-compliance, leading the Council to issue a 24-hour Statutory Nuisance Abatement Notice, yet the nuisance remained unresolved.





In response to the ongoing health hazard, the local authority today obtained a court order mandating the closure of Choppies Supermarket until the issue is fully resolved.





The closure was carried out by Council Advocate Joe Sabi, Senior Legal Assistant Sharon Kabali, Chief Health Inspector Juliet Nonde and officers from the Zambia Police Service.





The responsible parties are expected to appear in court on Monday, 18 August 2025.



Issued by:

(Original copy signed)

Dorothy Ng’ambi (Ms.)

Assistant Public Relations Officer

MANSA MUNICIPAL COUNCIL