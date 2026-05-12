Many South Africans still ask two big questions about the murder of former First Lady Marike de Klerk: Why was her killer released from prison, and why did he kill her?





Luyanda Mboniswa, the former security guard convicted of murdering Marike de Klerk in 2001, was released on parole in 2023 after serving more than 20 years behind bars. Under South African law, offenders serving life sentences can qualify for parole after completing the minimum required years in prison if correctional authorities believe they have shown rehabilitation and good behaviour.





At the time of the murder, Mboniswa worked as a security guard at the luxury Dolphin Beach complex where Marike lived. During the court case, prosecutors argued that the attack happened during a robbery at her apartment. He was convicted of murder, robbery and housebreaking after the court rejected different stories he told investigators.





For years, there were many unanswered questions surrounding the case because Mboniswa initially denied being the killer and tried to implicate other people. However, recent interviews and documentaries revealed that he later admitted responsibility for the murder after spending more than two decades in prison.





The brutal killing shocked South Africa because Marike de Klerk was one of the country’s most well-known political figures, yet she still became a victim of violent crime inside a supposedly secure complex.





DEBATE: Do you believe murderers sentenced to life imprisonment should ever be released on parole in South Africa?