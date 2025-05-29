Manyi denies MK Party exit rumors after Chief Whip removal



Mzwanele Manyi has firmly dismissed speculation that he will leave the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party following his removal as Chief Whip of Parliament.



In a statement Manyi declared, “I’m not going anywhere,” reaffirming his commitment to the party and his role as a Member of Parliament.



The announcement comes a day after National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed Manyi’s replacement by former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele on May 27.



Manyi’s removal as Chief Whip, after serving since August 2024, has sparked rumors of internal discord within the MK Party. Sources suggest his removal may stem from a combination of factors, including perceptions of an ineffective leadership style and internal tensions. Reports from Mail & Guardian earlier this year described Manyi as “arrogant” and “out of his depth,” with some party members accusing him of failing to unify the caucus or counter opposition voices like the EFF’s Julius Malema. An alleged physical altercation with party deputy president John Hlophe during a caucus meeting also fueled narratives of disarray.



Despite these challenges, Manyi remains defiant, emphasizing his loyalty to the MK Party. His public rebuttal aims to quash speculation of a defection, signaling his intent to continue contributing to the party’s parliamentary efforts.



As the MK Party navigates ongoing leadership changes Manyi being the second Chief Whip removed since August 2024 attention now turns to whether Makhubele’s appointment can stabilize the party’s volatile internal dynamics.