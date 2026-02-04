Marcus Rashford has reportedly turned down the possibility of a return to Manchester United, opting instead to continue his career with Barcelona despite renewed interest from his former club.

According to The Touchline, the England international is unconvinced by Manchester United’s current sporting direction and believes his personal ambitions align more closely with Barcelona’s long-term vision. The presence of head coach Hansi Flick is said to have been a key factor in Rashford’s confidence in the project at Camp Nou.

United’s interest is understood to have grown following recent changes in the club’s technical setup. Interim manager Michael Carrick reportedly made direct contact with Rashford, viewing him as a central figure in plans to reshape the club’s attacking structure ahead of the new season.

However, sources indicate that Rashford remains hesitant about a return, citing ongoing uncertainty over United’s long-term plans. The forward is believed to feel that the club is still searching for stability and clarity, making a comeback unattractive at this stage of his career.

In contrast, Rashford is said to be settled in Spain and fully committed to life at Barcelona. Since arriving last summer, he has adjusted smoothly to the club and its environment, building strong relationships within the squad.