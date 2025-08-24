By CIC.



MARIA ZALOUMIS (40 YEARS OLD) AND NIGERIAN HUSBAND ( 34 YEARS OLD) PICKED UP BY POLICE FOR MURDER INVESTIGATIONS





August 23, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update regarding the murder case that occurred on August 17, 2025, in which Mr. Enock Simfukwe Kasengele died at Kabwe Central Hospital at about 01:10 hours.





He was rushed to the hospital by police officers after being detained for Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm, following a report by Ms. Maria Zaloumis aged 40, who had alleged that the deceased was hired by unknown persons to pour acid on her.





A postmortem examination was conducted on August 20, 2025, at Kabwe Central Hospital. Preliminary results indicated that the cause of death was blunt force head injury, brain contusion, and brain edema.





Police have since picked and detained five suspects in connection with the said murder, namely:





1.Mr. Nathaniel Barthram, aged 34, a farmer of Nigerian origin and husband to Maria Zaloumis,

2.Mr. Gift Daka, aged 23,

3.Mr. Fortune Mutangeti, aged 27,

4.Mr. Daniel Chilowa, aged 40, all employees at Farm No. 5, Munyama,

5.Ms. Maria Zaloumis, aged 40, of Farm No. 5, Tuzini Farms, Munyama area, Chisamba District.





The Zambia Police Service appeals to the public to remain calm as the due process of law takes its course. Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.





Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.