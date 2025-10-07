Maria Zaloumis and myself went to the same school, GILBERT Phiri is our former teacher…he bullied me- Lillian Mutambo

Lillian Mutambo writes:

MARIA ZALOUMIS SAVED BY HER FORMER TEACHER GILBERT PHIRI



Wondering why Maria Zaloumis is at home making Pan cakes? GILBERT Phiri is our former teacher, Maria Zaloumis and myself went to the same school. Gilbert Phiri was one hell of a teacher that bull¡ed me hence I have never had regard for him.

He would call me u•gly, m0cked my looks and I dreaded his classes. He taught us Literaure and English. Looking at his picture reminds me of his bull•ying…I will never have kind words for him to be sincere…So him reducing the sentence is a sure sign of the bu•lly he was as our teacher.





Gilbert Phiri is using his position to bull•y the family of Enock Simfukwe by reducing the conviction to just manslaughter and on top given Maria Zaloumis ba¡l!

The former Rhodes Park school teacher waited for this moment to be in high office so he can do favours….To see Maria enjoying her freedom whilst Ethel Chisono is in Chimbokaila shows how Hakainde Hichilema has infiltrated the justice system.





For the sake of those in Ja¡L Zambia do the right thing otherwise HH and his corrupt DPP Gilbert Phiri will finish many….Gilbert Phiri is a Narc¡ssist a bul•ly and he should never be in such positions…



