MARIA ZALOUMIS ESCAPES THE JAWS OF JUSTICE, COURTESY OF A CONTROLLED JUDICIARY- Prof. Proud Moonga, PhD

By Prof. Proud Moonga, PhD | Lecturer, University of Michigan, USA | Good Governance Activist



Zambia’s justice system is under serious scrutiny. The growing perception among citizens, especially those from the Eastern and Northern (Bemba) regions, is that the judiciary no longer stands as an impartial guardian of the law but has become a weapon of selective justice. Meanwhile, those from the Zambezi region appear to enjoy a softer, more protective judicial hand. If not urgently addressed, this dangerous imbalance risks tearing apart the very fabric of our democracy.



Today, two sharply contrasting court outcomes have shaken public confidence. In Kabwe, a magistrate granted bail to murder-accused businesswoman Maria Zaloumis, her husband, and two of her employees, all from the Zambezi region. Yet, on the very same day in Lusaka, another magistrate sentenced Kingsley Chanda and Kaoma, both from the Eastern region, to six years’ imprisonment with hard labour for merely failing to follow laid-down procedure in the disposal of government vehicles.


Let that sink in: those accused of taking human life are treated leniently, while those accused of administrative errors are condemned to prison. Such contradictions make it impossible for citizens to believe in the fairness and consistency of our justice system. When people begin to see that judicial outcomes depend not on law or evidence, but on where one comes from or who one is aligned with politically, the rule of law collapses.



Let it be clear: this is not a defence of wrongdoing. Wrongdoers must face justice, but justice must be equal. What is happening in Zambia today is not equality before the law. It is regional bias, dressed up as judicial discretion. It breeds anger, resentment, and division. It turns the courts—once proud pillars of fairness—into instruments of political and regional persecution.


This pattern has become too obvious to ignore. Individuals such as Munir Zulu, Bowman Lusambo, Nickson Chilangwa, Maureen Mabonga, Ronald Chitotela, Charity Katanga, Wanziya Chirwa, Charles Mushota, Fredson Yamba, Wilson Lungu, and Given Katuta Mwelwa, all from the Eastern and Northern regions, have faced harsh rulings or prolonged detentions. Meanwhile, others from the Zambezi region, even when accused of graver crimes, continue to receive leniency, bail, or outright protection. The imbalance is glaring. The people see it. And they are talking about it.


This is no longer a coincidence. It is a pattern. And patterns, when repeated in a democracy, become systems of control. Easterners and Bembas must stop fighting each other and recognise that they face a shared injustice, a coordinated marginalisation that weakens their regions and divides the nation. The real issue is not tribe but power and control. Unity, vigilance, and collective action are now essential if Zambia is to reclaim an independent judiciary and restore public faith in justice.


A controlled judiciary is more dangerous than open dictatorship. It operates under the cover of legality while silently destroying freedom. When people lose faith in the courts, the Republic begins to rot from within.



Justice must never depend on who you are, where you come from, or who you support politically. It must depend solely on truth and law. Until that principle is restored, Zambia will remain a democracy only in name.

2 COMMENTS

  1. The Rule of Sacreds, By Sacreds and for Sacreds,
    A Sacred group has been created, while Lesser mortals Languish in Dungeons .

    Come 13th August,2026
    On my Ballot will be
    Hakainde’s Executive Misrule
    Nellie Mutti ‘s Parliament
    Mumba Malila’s Judiciary

    The Axis of E…
    The Axis will fall on 13th August 2026

  2. The Zambia we have become!

    1. Honourable Chishimba Kambwili – Tonga Hate Speech

    2. Honourable Chishimba Kambwili – Unlawful Assembly at his home

    3. Charles Kakula – Co Accused with Hon Chishimba Kambwili for Unlawful Assembly.

    4. Hon Nixon Chilangwa – For Electoral Violence involving the Patriotic Front and UPND Cadres

    5. Hon Ronald Chitotela – For Electoral Violence involving the Patriotic Front and UPND Cadres

    6. Hon Maureen Mabonga – Sedition

    7. Hon Jay Jay Banda – Aggravated Robbery

    8. Hon Edith Nawakwi ( late ) detained for Sedition over 10 days, even missing her India Medical appointment for Sedition

    9. Apostle Dan Pule Sedition or something like Tribal Wars

    10. Hon Munir Zulu – Sedition, Criminal Defamation of Hon Situmbeko Musokotwane and Hon Charles Milupi…and Tonga Hate Speech for saying People from Lumezi are smarter than those from Bweengwa ( looks like Douglas Siakalima ‘s poverty of the Mind Statement against people of Luapula)

    11. Hon Given Katuta – Alleged Spitting

    12. Hon Jean Chisenga – Detained over Kawambwa Bye Elections Issues

    13. Hon Celestine Mukandila – Kawambwa Bye Elections Issues

    14. Hon Mumbi Phiri – Detained for close to a year over Electoral Violence involving PF and UPND Cadres in which one UPND Cadre, Lawrence Banda AKA Ghadafi was killed .

    15. Hon Mumbi Phiri – Detained for Issues related to Kawambwa Bye Elections

    13. Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba – Being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of Crime

    14. Hon Bowman Lusambo – Being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of Crime

    15. Hon Bowman Lusambo – Unlawful Assembly at Brimas Station

    16. Billy Sichamba – Co Accused with Hon Lusambo for Unlawful Assembly

    17. Said Chibwana – Co Accused with Hon Lusambo for Unlawful Assembly

    18. Matthews Changwe- Co Accused with Hon Lusambo for Unlawful Assembly

    19. Martin Simfukwe – Co Accused with Hon Lusambo for Unlawful Assembly

    20. Dr Fred Mmembe – Detained for Allegedly discharging a firearm, Sedition for giving an Interview

    21. Dr Fred Mmembe ‘s Co Accused – Daniel Mumba

    22. Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba – Alleged Assault of Police Officer

    23. Brebnar Changala – Sedition

    24. Hon Raphael Nakachinda – Hate Speech

    25. Innocent Phiri – Journalist

    26. Mwenda Kasonde – EFF President Unlawful Assembly

    27. 13 EFF Members

    40. Rizwaan Patel – Detained for close to 2 years for alleged Aggravated Robbery offence on Chama America and his ‘ FBI’ friend.

    41. Rizwaan Patel Co Accused – Joseph Phiri

    42. Rizwaan Patel Co Accused – Grey Daka

    43. Rizwaan Patel Co Accused – Simon Nkhoma

    44. Catherine Mphanza – Chipata Woman imprisoned for Ridicule of the President over the death of Edgar Lungu comments

    45. Mary Lungu – Imprisoned for Ridicule of the President over the death of Edgar Lungu comments.

    46. Jackson Chama – Tonga Hate Speech

    47. Francis Kapwepwe – aka Why Me – Tonga Hate Speech

    44. Madam Esther Lungu – Theft of Motor vehicle

    45. Tasila Lungu – Being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of Crime

    46. Chiyesu Lungu – Being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime

    47. Hon Binwell Mpundu – Sedition

    48. Sean Tembo

    49. Thomas Zulu – Gen Z, detained for close to 2 weeks for demonstrating against Load Shedding

    50. Jason Mwanza Gen Z , detained for close to 2 weeks for demonstrating against Load Shedding

    51. Chanda Chikwanka, detained for close to 2 weeks for demonstrating against Load Shedding

    52. Petty Chanda – Journalist

    53. Thomas Zgambo – Journalist

    54. Rodgers Mwimba – Journalist

    55. Thandizo Banda – Photo Journalist

    56. Shebby Chilekwa – Imprisoned for Murder over Electoral Violence involving the Patriotic Front and UPND Cadres.

    57. Hon Davies Chama – Imprisoned for Violence involving the Patriotic Front and UPND Cadres

    58. Hon Davies Mwila

    59. Mr Kingsley Chanda – former ZRA Director General – 6 Years for not following procedures.

    60. Mr Kaoma – 9 years imprisonment for not following procedures

    61. Hon Joe Malanji – 4 years Imprisonment – being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of Crime.
    62. Wanziya Chirwa ( Mrs Kampyongo) – Being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of Crime
    63. Charity Katanga

    And many more.

