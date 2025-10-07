MARIA ZALOUMIS ESCAPES THE JAWS OF JUSTICE, COURTESY OF A CONTROLLED JUDICIARY- Prof. Proud Moonga, PhD

*MARIA ZALOUMIS ESCAPES THE JAWS OF JUSTICE, COURTESY OF A CONTROLLED JUDICIARY*





By Prof. Proud Moonga, PhD | Lecturer, University of Michigan, USA | Good Governance Activist





Zambia’s justice system is under serious scrutiny. The growing perception among citizens, especially those from the Eastern and Northern (Bemba) regions, is that the judiciary no longer stands as an impartial guardian of the law but has become a weapon of selective justice. Meanwhile, those from the Zambezi region appear to enjoy a softer, more protective judicial hand. If not urgently addressed, this dangerous imbalance risks tearing apart the very fabric of our democracy.





Today, two sharply contrasting court outcomes have shaken public confidence. In Kabwe, a magistrate granted bail to murder-accused businesswoman Maria Zaloumis, her husband, and two of her employees, all from the Zambezi region. Yet, on the very same day in Lusaka, another magistrate sentenced Kingsley Chanda and Kaoma, both from the Eastern region, to six years’ imprisonment with hard labour for merely failing to follow laid-down procedure in the disposal of government vehicles.



Let that sink in: those accused of taking human life are treated leniently, while those accused of administrative errors are condemned to prison. Such contradictions make it impossible for citizens to believe in the fairness and consistency of our justice system. When people begin to see that judicial outcomes depend not on law or evidence, but on where one comes from or who one is aligned with politically, the rule of law collapses.





Let it be clear: this is not a defence of wrongdoing. Wrongdoers must face justice, but justice must be equal. What is happening in Zambia today is not equality before the law. It is regional bias, dressed up as judicial discretion. It breeds anger, resentment, and division. It turns the courts—once proud pillars of fairness—into instruments of political and regional persecution.





This pattern has become too obvious to ignore. Individuals such as Munir Zulu, Bowman Lusambo, Nickson Chilangwa, Maureen Mabonga, Ronald Chitotela, Charity Katanga, Wanziya Chirwa, Charles Mushota, Fredson Yamba, Wilson Lungu, and Given Katuta Mwelwa, all from the Eastern and Northern regions, have faced harsh rulings or prolonged detentions. Meanwhile, others from the Zambezi region, even when accused of graver crimes, continue to receive leniency, bail, or outright protection. The imbalance is glaring. The people see it. And they are talking about it.





This is no longer a coincidence. It is a pattern. And patterns, when repeated in a democracy, become systems of control. Easterners and Bembas must stop fighting each other and recognise that they face a shared injustice, a coordinated marginalisation that weakens their regions and divides the nation. The real issue is not tribe but power and control. Unity, vigilance, and collective action are now essential if Zambia is to reclaim an independent judiciary and restore public faith in justice.



A controlled judiciary is more dangerous than open dictatorship. It operates under the cover of legality while silently destroying freedom. When people lose faith in the courts, the Republic begins to rot from within.





Justice must never depend on who you are, where you come from, or who you support politically. It must depend solely on truth and law. Until that principle is restored, Zambia will remain a democracy only in name.



END///