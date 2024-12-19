 Mario Balotelli’s ex-girlfriend and model, Tabby Brown d!ed after complications from a Brazilian Butt Lift

A former Playboy model who dated ex-Manchester City star Mario Balotelli d!ed after complications from a Brazilian Butt Lift, it has been revealed.

Tabby Brown, 45, died suddenly in October 2023 just days after returning from the Dominican Republic where she had gone for liposuction treatment.

Tabby, who also appeared in Cosmopolitan and Elle, was also an actor and dancer and said of the extrovert Italian footballer she fell for him ‘against my better judgement’.

The inquest which was held at South London Coroners Court heard from her mother, brother and sister who paid an emotional tribute to her.

In a statement, they said: ‘After Tabby’s surgery abroad, she returned to the family home and was cared for by our mother, who was under the impression she had picked up a viral infection whilst travelling.

‘Tabby did not inform her mother that she’d had surgery. Generally, Tabby was in good health, she was an avid fitness enthusiast and enjoyed weight training.

‘She was a foodie, who in recent years particularly enjoyed baking. Tabby had enjoyed a successful career as a model, having featured in music videos of several well-known British and American artists.

‘She was also the face of many ad campaigns for recognised brands.

Tabby was well-known and well-liked by many personally and professionally.

‘She had a big laugh, smile and a personality that charmed many and matched her beauty.

‘Close family and close friends take solace from the fact that she experienced many years in which she lived out her dreams.

‘But we are also saddened by her premature departure, we love and miss Tabby very much and will always keep her memory close to our hearts.’

The inquest heard how police had arrived at the south London home she shared with her mother after she collapsed in the early hours and an ambulance was called.

Tabby was found on the floor, not breathing and her mother Mahasin told police she had returned from a two-week trip to South America just three days earlier.

Within hours of arriving home, Tabby began to feel unwell and the court heard that paramedics found ‘two puncture wounds in her pelvis area that confirmed cosmetic surgery.’

In a statement read by coroner Julian Morris, Mahasin said Tabby had not wanted to seek medical advice and instead had taken painkillers and the day she died ‘felt weak’.

Paramedics declared her dead at the scene at 1.30am on October 13 and a postmortem confirmed she had undergone recent cosmetic surgery.

Toxicology reports came back negative for drink and drugs, but her lungs showed ‘numerous small globules of fat’ and this ‘fat embolism in her circulation’ led to her death.

According to medical journals, death following plastic surgery is rare, but it has been on the increase due to the rise of liposuction interventions.