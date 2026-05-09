Mark Levin warns Iran would resume nuclear ambitions despite any deal

Conservative commentator Mark Levin warned on Fox on Friday that Iran’s leadership would eventually resume its nuclear ambitions despite any agreement with the United States.

Levin said he was concerned future US administrations, particularly Democratic ones, might not enforce any deal reached with Tehran.

“This is a rigid, ideological regime. It’s not like a typical communist or fascist regime. It is a radical Islamist regime, and they believe their actions are divinely directed. People need to understand this is not a traditional nation-state regime—it is a revolutionary regime.

By that, I mean their ideology drives them to expand and dominate. So they’re not going to give up nuclear ambitions permanently. Even if they say they will, at some point they will return to it. That has been the pattern over the last 47 years, and I think history shows that clearly,” Levin said.