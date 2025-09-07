Mark S Zuckerberg Sues Meta Over Account Shutdowns



A US lawyer with the same name as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is suing the social media platform, arguing it keeps suspending his account while falsely accusing him of “impersonating a celebrity”.





Mark S Zuckerberg says his account has been disabled five times over the past eight years, and it has cost him thousands of dollars in lost business.





The Indiana bankruptcy attorney’s lawsuit states that he has been practising law for 38 years – ever since Mark E Zuckerberg, now one of the richest men in the world, was a toddler.





Meta said it had reinstated the lawyer’s account and was taking steps to prevent the mistake recurring.





“It’s not funny,” Mr Zuckerberg told WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, Indiana. “Not when they take my money.”



Source: BBC